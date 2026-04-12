Dozens of US tankers land in Israel as Iran peace talks crumble

US Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus aircraft have been spotted at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Israeli media have praised the US leaving the negotiating table in Islamabad without a sealed deal, speculating that round 2 of conflict is around the corner.

Earlier, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's campaign in Iran is "not over yet."