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Dozens of US tankers land in Israel as Iran peace talks crumble
US Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus aircraft have been spotted at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.
Israeli media have praised the US leaving the negotiating table in Islamabad without a sealed deal, speculating that round 2 of conflict is around the corner.
Earlier, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's campaign in Iran is "not over yet."