Covid Jab Injury Class Action Filed In The Federal Court Of Australia
Published 20 hours ago

MIRRORED from DrMelissaMcCann

https://rumble.com/v348nkr-covid-vaccine-injury-class-action.html?fbclid=IwAR0CN40X6sa3_0jUM-jRbE8GAYpZvf1l_6nVLqdGC71xqTdrIk5hKojlaNA

August 2023

Overview of Covid Jab Injury Class Action currently filed in the Federal Court of Australia.

To donate please go to https://www.nomoresilenceau.com/campaigns/covid-vaccine-class-action-injuries/


We are seeking $1 from 600 000 people to continue this action through to trial.


For more information on the class action please go to www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au





lawsuitaustraliafederal courtcovid jab injury class action

