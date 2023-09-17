Covid Jab Injury Class Action Filed In The Federal Court Of Australia

MIRRORED from DrMelissaMcCann
August 2023
Overview of Covid Jab Injury Class Action currently filed in the Federal Court of Australia.
To donate please go to https://www.nomoresilenceau.com/campaigns/covid-vaccine-class-action-injuries/
We are seeking $1 from 600 000 people to continue this action through to trial.
For more information on the class action please go to www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au
