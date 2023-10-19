Create New Account
Ben Bergquam @Capitol: Confronts organizers who won't denounce Hamas attacks.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Must see! …Confronting some of the so-called “Jewish Voices for Peace” organizers of the Capitol insurrection today. They’re all the same people - BLM, ANTIFA, anti-American, Israel hating leftists! Everything else is just an act.

They’re calling for “peace,” but when I ask them to denounce Hamas terrorists they suddenly have to go to the bathroom. You really can’t make this stuff up!


Real America’s Voice News

@BenBergquam

@RealAmVoice


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1714830293205401814?s=20

Keywords
ben bergquamcapitol insurrectionconfronts organizers

