Ben Bergquam @Capitol: Confronts organizers who won't denounce Hamas attacks.

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Must see! …Confronting some of the so-called “Jewish Voices for Peace” organizers of the Capitol insurrection today. They’re all the same people - BLM, ANTIFA, anti-American, Israel hating leftists! Everything else is just an act.
They’re calling for “peace,” but when I ask them to denounce Hamas terrorists they suddenly have to go to the bathroom. You really can’t make this stuff up!
Real America’s Voice News
@BenBergquam
@RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1714830293205401814?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.