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Vaxxers Spreading the Bioweapon, Rise of the Variants, Scott Kesterson Interview (Mike Adams), Aussie Govt Threatens Citizens over Vax Quotas, and More: 08.09.2021,
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1184 views • August 09, 2021
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Coronavirus Spreading Among The Vaccinated In Highly Vaccinated Countries
Submitted by New
https://www.citizensjournal.us/coronavirus-spreading-among-the-vaccinated-in-highly-vaccinated-countries/
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Rise of the VARIANTS
Submitted by Rolf
On August 08, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5a7PLv9JkF4
Related:
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs-2675030.html
https://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/08/a-letter-from-bill-everyone-vaccinated.html
Dr. Peter McCollough: https://www.brighteon.com/a6e7536d-5d10-468a-a3e5-eb2cbed640e4
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Emergency Broadcast: Infrastructure Bill Containing Martial Law Provisions Set to Pass
Submitted by Marv
On August 07, 2021
Watch video: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610f16c2f5dfa435da624ad4
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Scott Kesterson interviewed by Mike Adams: Vaccine biocircuits, 5G neuromodulation and remote controlled emotions
Submitted by Terral
On August 08, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/7fb810a6-a6fc-4c24-a13c-3776f862f39a
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Australia government threatens its own citizens: No freedom until you comply with vaccine shot quotas
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-07-australia-government-threatens-citizens-no-freedom-comply-vaccine-shot-quotas.html
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Coronavirus Spreading Among The Vaccinated In Highly Vaccinated Countries
Submitted by New
https://www.citizensjournal.us/coronavirus-spreading-among-the-vaccinated-in-highly-vaccinated-countries/
--
Rise of the VARIANTS
Submitted by Rolf
On August 08, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5a7PLv9JkF4
Related:
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs-2675030.html
https://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/08/a-letter-from-bill-everyone-vaccinated.html
Dr. Peter McCollough: https://www.brighteon.com/a6e7536d-5d10-468a-a3e5-eb2cbed640e4
--
Emergency Broadcast: Infrastructure Bill Containing Martial Law Provisions Set to Pass
Submitted by Marv
On August 07, 2021
Watch video: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610f16c2f5dfa435da624ad4
--
Scott Kesterson interviewed by Mike Adams: Vaccine biocircuits, 5G neuromodulation and remote controlled emotions
Submitted by Terral
On August 08, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/7fb810a6-a6fc-4c24-a13c-3776f862f39a
--
Australia government threatens its own citizens: No freedom until you comply with vaccine shot quotas
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-07-australia-government-threatens-citizens-no-freedom-comply-vaccine-shot-quotas.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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