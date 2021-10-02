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Vaccine Passports Are Killing Restaurants in New York City and Nurses Protest Mandatory Vaxxinations
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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190 views • October 02, 2021
Mirrored from Del Bigtree's Bitchute Channel. First part of the video is Del Bigtree covering an all nurses anti-vaxx protest in Minnesota. Thousands of nurses all over North America are not accepting the vaccine mandate and are leaving their positions in droves as they refuse to be vaccinated. It makes sense because the frontline nurses are the ones seeing the end result of the vaccine injuries and deaths. The second half of the video has Bigtree sitting down with a New Tork City restauranteur who cries foul at the city's new forced vaccine policy and how it is affecting her restaurant. The vaccine is doing much more harm than good. Unfortunately here is no end in sight.
Related videos:

VACCINE PASSPORTS DESTROYING NYC RESTAURANTS
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrO2NgeuhzX6/

LAST YEAR’S HEROES, THIS YEAR’S UNEMPLOYED
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uYL0Y2rZL2BI/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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