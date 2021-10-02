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Vaccine Passports Are Killing Restaurants in New York City and Nurses Protest Mandatory Vaxxinations
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190 views • October 02, 2021
Mirrored from Del Bigtree's Bitchute Channel. First part of the video is Del Bigtree covering an all nurses anti-vaxx protest in Minnesota. Thousands of nurses all over North America are not accepting the vaccine mandate and are leaving their positions in droves as they refuse to be vaccinated. It makes sense because the frontline nurses are the ones seeing the end result of the vaccine injuries and deaths. The second half of the video has Bigtree sitting down with a New Tork City restauranteur who cries foul at the city's new forced vaccine policy and how it is affecting her restaurant. The vaccine is doing much more harm than good. Unfortunately here is no end in sight.
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VACCINE PASSPORTS DESTROYING NYC RESTAURANTS
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrO2NgeuhzX6/
LAST YEAR’S HEROES, THIS YEAR’S UNEMPLOYED
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Related videos:
VACCINE PASSPORTS DESTROYING NYC RESTAURANTS
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrO2NgeuhzX6/
LAST YEAR’S HEROES, THIS YEAR’S UNEMPLOYED
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uYL0Y2rZL2BI/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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