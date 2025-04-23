BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tatarstan: UKR kamikaze drone, likely modified light aircraft, was intercepted in the skies over Tatarstan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
1259 followers
105 views • 1 week ago

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone, likely a modified light aircraft, was intercepted in the skies over Tatarstan. The target appears to have been the Elabuga Special Economic Zone, which has been attacked multiple times in recent weeks.

(Tatarstan, officially the Republic of Tatarstan, sometimes also called Tataria, is a republic of Russia located in Eastern Europe)

Adding: 

Sky News: Ukraine Talks Begin in London, But at Lower Level Than Expected

Negotiations on Ukraine have begun in London, but at a lower diplomatic level than initially planned, according to Sky News.

Instead of foreign ministers, the talks involve national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany, alongside representatives from the United States and Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey is also expected to meet with Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, who arrived without Senators Marco Rubio and JD Vance’s advisor Elbridge Colby.

