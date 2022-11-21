The original full body workout

We all know that working in the garden is good for the soul, but did you know that it's also a moderately strenuous form of exercise?

Digging, lifting mulch bags, and pushing wheelbarrows all provide benefits similar to weightlifting, which is great not only for your overall health but for your bones and joints.

Estimated calories burned (based on 30 mins)

Watering: 60cals

Digging & tilling: 200cals

Weeding: 180cals

Trimming: 180cals

Gardening (with heavy tools): 240cals

What’s your favourite gardening activity?