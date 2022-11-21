The original full body workout

We all know that working in the garden is good for the soul, but did you know that it's also a moderately strenuous form of exercise?
Digging, lifting mulch bags, and pushing wheelbarrows all provide benefits similar to weightlifting, which is great not only for your overall health but for your bones and joints.
Estimated calories burned (based on 30 mins)
Watering: 60cals
Digging & tilling: 200cals
Weeding: 180cals
Trimming: 180cals
Gardening (with heavy tools): 240cals
What’s your favourite gardening activity?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.