Today 15 Russian trucks with humanitarian aid passed through the Berdzor corridor in Artsakh.

Cynthia...Adding more info:

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that, in pursuance of the agreements reached on the cessation of hostilities, the armed formations of Karabakh have begun handing over weapons and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers.

As of September 22, six units of armored vehicles, more than 800 units of small arms and anti-tank weapons, and about 5 thousand ammunition were delivered.

There was a meeting of Sergei Lavrov with the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry at the UN began with the words of an apology from the Baku officials in connection with the death of the Russian peacekeepers.

