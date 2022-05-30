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Russian President Vladimir Putin signs new law to bring in technical specialists WION
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171 views • May 30, 2022
WION.
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its fourth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law enabling people over 40 to enlist for the armed forces. This will help Moscow to recruit more civilian experts for the war in Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dc3bo2NsWys
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its fourth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law enabling people over 40 to enlist for the armed forces. This will help Moscow to recruit more civilian experts for the war in Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dc3bo2NsWys
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