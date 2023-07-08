Create New Account
LITTLE CANADA: A semi hauling pigs rolled near eastbound I-694 and southbound I-35E on Friday, June 9, with at least 20 pigs loose.
Troopers were on scene for traffic control and the semi driver was uninjured. New squad camera video, exclusive to MN CRIME, shows officers on a very unusual call.

