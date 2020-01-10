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🧐 Skeptical of Brain Games or IQ Training Apps?
jroseland
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9 views • January 10, 2020

Anyone considering using cognitive training apps is faced with a difficult question…

Is the evidence compelling enough to commit a few weeks of time to brain training? Does it work beyond placebo effect — or practice effects on the standardized tests?

This is addressed thoroughly in this podcast...


Read 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/578-skeptical-brain-games

🧠 More about Dual N-Back Pro

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/software-apps/1342-dual-n-back-pro

💲 Order

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dual-N-Back-Pro


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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sciencepodcastappsbiohackingskepticismbrain trainingbrain gamesdual n back
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