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Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 2 - 20/05/2022
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Australia's newest coronavirus dictator: 'Power hungry' South Australian Labor premier introduces $75k fines and prison time for those who break tough Covid rules
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10827239/SA-Covid-laws-threaten-two-years-jail-breaches-Premier-Peter-Malinauskas.html
SARS-CoV2 Spike protein is a toxin
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/sars-cov2-spike-protein-is-a-toxin?s=r
German Supreme Court rules mandatory vaccination is constitutionally justified
https://nakedemperor.substack.com/p/german-supreme-court-rules-mandatory?s=r
Great Reset: EU ‘Needs’ Lockdown-like Restrictions to Curb Russian Oil Use
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/05/19/great-reset-eu-needs-lockdown-like-restrictions-to-curb-russian-oil-use/
Government and WHO CORONA Lies
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/government-and-who-corona-lies?utm_source=%2Fprofile%2F49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms&;utm_medium=reader2&s=r
Child Sacrifice, WEF/WHO Power Grab
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/child-sacrifice-wef-power-grab?utm_source=%2Fprofile%2F49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms&;utm_medium=reader2&s=r
Officers should use discretion over stealing to eat, says police watchdog
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/18/officers-should-use-discretion-over-stealing-to-eat-says-uk-police-watchdog
More Than a Fifth of Employers Plan to Implement ‘No Jab No Job’ Policy This Year, Survey Finds
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/05/19/more-than-a-fifth-of-employers-plan-to-implement-no-jab-no-job-policy-this-year-survey-finds/
Youngest Children Most Harmed by Lockdowns, Research Finds
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/05/19/youngest-children-most-harmed-by-lockdowns-research-finds/
North Korea’s COVID tally nears 2 million a week after it acknowledged first ever case
https://nypost.com/2022/05/19/north-koreas-covid-tally-nears-2-million/
Triple digits: Biden hits 100 days without a media interview
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/triple-digits-biden-hits-100-days-without-a-media-interview
Ukraine war: Twitter unveils new policy to combat 'crisis misinformation'
https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2022/05/19/ukraine-war-twitter-unveils-new-policy-to-combat-crisis-misinformation
Exclusive: U.S. aims to arm Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles to fight Russian blockade
https://www.reuters.com/world/exclusive-us-aims-arm-ukraine-with-advanced-anti-ship-missiles-fight-russian-2022-05-19/
U.S. deepens Ukraine commitment with $40 billion in aid, expanded NATO
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/05/19/ukraine-aid-senate/
Biden authorizes $100 million in weapons, equipment to Ukraine
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3494734-biden-authorizes-100-million-in-weapons-equipment-to-ukraine/
Ex-Israeli diplomat on Russian state TV: Moscow could bomb UK ‘back to Stone Age’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/ex-israeli-diplomat-on-russian-state-tv-moscow-could-bomb-uk-back-to-stone-age/
Russia moves to withdraw from WTO, WHO
https://www.rt.com/business/555635-russia-wto-who-withdrawal/
Salvini: Ukraine war must end before 20 million African migrants head to Europe over food shortages
https://rmx.news/italy/salvini-the-ukraine-war-must-end-before-20-million-african-migrants-head-to-europe-over-food-shortages/
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine – Moscow
https://www.rt.com/russia/555653-us-recruits-isis-terrorists/
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https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10827239/SA-Covid-laws-threaten-two-years-jail-breaches-Premier-Peter-Malinauskas.html
SARS-CoV2 Spike protein is a toxin
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/sars-cov2-spike-protein-is-a-toxin?s=r
German Supreme Court rules mandatory vaccination is constitutionally justified
https://nakedemperor.substack.com/p/german-supreme-court-rules-mandatory?s=r
Great Reset: EU ‘Needs’ Lockdown-like Restrictions to Curb Russian Oil Use
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/05/19/great-reset-eu-needs-lockdown-like-restrictions-to-curb-russian-oil-use/
Government and WHO CORONA Lies
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/government-and-who-corona-lies?utm_source=%2Fprofile%2F49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms&;utm_medium=reader2&s=r
Child Sacrifice, WEF/WHO Power Grab
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/child-sacrifice-wef-power-grab?utm_source=%2Fprofile%2F49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms&;utm_medium=reader2&s=r
Officers should use discretion over stealing to eat, says police watchdog
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/18/officers-should-use-discretion-over-stealing-to-eat-says-uk-police-watchdog
More Than a Fifth of Employers Plan to Implement ‘No Jab No Job’ Policy This Year, Survey Finds
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/05/19/more-than-a-fifth-of-employers-plan-to-implement-no-jab-no-job-policy-this-year-survey-finds/
Youngest Children Most Harmed by Lockdowns, Research Finds
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/05/19/youngest-children-most-harmed-by-lockdowns-research-finds/
North Korea’s COVID tally nears 2 million a week after it acknowledged first ever case
https://nypost.com/2022/05/19/north-koreas-covid-tally-nears-2-million/
Triple digits: Biden hits 100 days without a media interview
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/triple-digits-biden-hits-100-days-without-a-media-interview
Ukraine war: Twitter unveils new policy to combat 'crisis misinformation'
https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2022/05/19/ukraine-war-twitter-unveils-new-policy-to-combat-crisis-misinformation
Exclusive: U.S. aims to arm Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles to fight Russian blockade
https://www.reuters.com/world/exclusive-us-aims-arm-ukraine-with-advanced-anti-ship-missiles-fight-russian-2022-05-19/
U.S. deepens Ukraine commitment with $40 billion in aid, expanded NATO
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/05/19/ukraine-aid-senate/
Biden authorizes $100 million in weapons, equipment to Ukraine
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3494734-biden-authorizes-100-million-in-weapons-equipment-to-ukraine/
Ex-Israeli diplomat on Russian state TV: Moscow could bomb UK ‘back to Stone Age’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/ex-israeli-diplomat-on-russian-state-tv-moscow-could-bomb-uk-back-to-stone-age/
Russia moves to withdraw from WTO, WHO
https://www.rt.com/business/555635-russia-wto-who-withdrawal/
Salvini: Ukraine war must end before 20 million African migrants head to Europe over food shortages
https://rmx.news/italy/salvini-the-ukraine-war-must-end-before-20-million-african-migrants-head-to-europe-over-food-shortages/
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine – Moscow
https://www.rt.com/russia/555653-us-recruits-isis-terrorists/
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