Dr. Peter McCullough: Calls for the Mass Murdering FDA and CDC be Dissolved!

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Steve Bannon – War Room Pandemic: https://rumble.com/v1bbjpf-dr.-peter-mccullough-fda-cdc-and-nih-willfully-blind-to-vaccine-health-risk.html
THE COURAGE TO FACE COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex: https://www.amazon.com/COURAGE-FACE-COVID-19-Hospitalization-Bio-Pharmaceutical/dp/B09ZLVWMD9/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1657128345&sr=8-1