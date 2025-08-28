BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Salena Zito—Butler: The Untold Story!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 24 hours ago

August 28, 2025: My guest this week is Salena Zito, veteran political reporter, currently writing for the Washington Examiner. She is the author of Butler: The untold story of the near assassination of Donald Trump and the fight for America’s heartland. Salena was in Butler, Pennsylvania on that fateful day and only a few feet from the stage where President Trump was speaking when the shots rang out. She has a lot to say about the Hand of God, what happened that day and its impact on US politics. Salena has more than 20 years of award-winning experience in print and broadcast journalism. Her columns have been syndicated in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. She brings a unique perspective to political journalism and is committed to her family, community and country.


Learn more about Salena, read her latest writings and order Butler at: https://salenazito.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
trumppresidentchristianfaithusawashingtonassassinationpennsylvaniachp canadarod taylorgeorge washingtonpartybutlerbulletapple piehugh hewittchp talkschristian heritagesalena zitoyinzerhand of providence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy