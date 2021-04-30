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[Apr 30, 2021] Canada Laser Test Proves the Earth is Flat [Taboo Conspiracy iii]
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117 views • June 13, 2021
Mikey Smith / Horizontally Appozed (please subscribe): https://youtu.be/HgeF1tN4q_Y
* Update * After checking a couple of maps, it appears the area is not "perfectly" flat. There is a slight elevation change between the two points but it doesn't affect the outcome. According to Google Earth, the laser was at an elevation of 1,912 feet and the final laser test was at an elevation of 1,964 feet (difference of 52 feet). I obtained similar results from a different map as well. It doesn't change the result as the globe "hidden" was 227 feet. In other words, Mikey would had to have been 175 feet higher to see the source of the laser. So, my Great Salt Lake test with a globe "hidden" of 223 feet was a bit better but the Canada test still destroys the globe model.
Laser used: https://burninglaserpointer.com/laser-pointers/quicksilver-3w-3000mw-450nm-blue-burning-laser-pointer.html
Contact me at [email protected]
Backup Channel at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c?r=2qjjpVEJZE3YHq5tKerPCMYPBY16yZHe
Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy
As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever. I will never file a copyright claim against anyone. For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers) - this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules: (1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread; (2) no personal insults; (3) do not link to propaganda videos; (4) stay relevant to the topic at hand; (5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and, (6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance. Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
* Update * After checking a couple of maps, it appears the area is not "perfectly" flat. There is a slight elevation change between the two points but it doesn't affect the outcome. According to Google Earth, the laser was at an elevation of 1,912 feet and the final laser test was at an elevation of 1,964 feet (difference of 52 feet). I obtained similar results from a different map as well. It doesn't change the result as the globe "hidden" was 227 feet. In other words, Mikey would had to have been 175 feet higher to see the source of the laser. So, my Great Salt Lake test with a globe "hidden" of 223 feet was a bit better but the Canada test still destroys the globe model.
Laser used: https://burninglaserpointer.com/laser-pointers/quicksilver-3w-3000mw-450nm-blue-burning-laser-pointer.html
Contact me at [email protected]
Backup Channel at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c?r=2qjjpVEJZE3YHq5tKerPCMYPBY16yZHe
Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy
As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever. I will never file a copyright claim against anyone. For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers) - this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules: (1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread; (2) no personal insults; (3) do not link to propaganda videos; (4) stay relevant to the topic at hand; (5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and, (6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance. Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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