Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Are You Ready For Nuclear War?

Alex Jones returns to Austin studio from Connecticut to lay out the latest developments that even mainline experts predict create the extreme possibility of full-scale nuclear war.

On this special live broadcast, Jones will also cover important stories and news and get critical analysis from constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes -- tune in!

HUGE! Save 50% on our Immunity Super Charger Combo pack RIGHT NOW! Fortify your body's natural defenses ahead of fall and winter!

Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year RIGHT NOW at the Infowars Store!

Get 25% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!

Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!

‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!