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Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War
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181 views • November 05, 2021
June 14th, 2018 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTtIPBPSv0U
Modern War Institute : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPw-SWaYafDK4Dfy72FnbQ
Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.
The event was organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point.
Modern War Institute : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPw-SWaYafDK4Dfy72FnbQ
Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war. Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.
The event was organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point.
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