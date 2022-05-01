Glenn Beck & Dave Rubin: Living in a Post-Woke Era, Disinformation Governance Board & More

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Ron DeSantis is proof that it’s possible, and now Elon Musk may just have saved free speech. But they shouldn’t be the only ones. Dave’s second book, “Don’t Burn This Country: Surviving and Thriving in Our Woke Dystopia,” is a manual for defending the nation.
On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Dave and Glenn discuss living in a post-woke world and the latest signs that it’s time to separate from the wokesters: The Biden administration’s new Disinformation Governance Board, the attacks against Elon Musk, and the rapid shift from talking about trans bathrooms to teaching kids there are no genders. Also, Dave tells Glenn, don’t let your kids spiral into debt pursuing a degree in 18th-century lesbian poetry …
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