Washington struck again at a ship suspected of drug trafficking.

Its the 17th lethal strike against a suspected drug vessel, killing all three on board. At least 70 people have now been killed in strikes on vessels since Sept. 2.

Hegseth wrote in a post on X late on Thursday, which he said was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump

As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops.

Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization.

The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed.

To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you.

Adding:

The Senate on Thursday voted down a measure requiring congressional approval for any military action by President Donald Trump against Venezuela.

The bipartisan resolution failed in a 49-51 vote that required a simple majority to pass. Two Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined all 47 Democrats voting in support of the measure.



