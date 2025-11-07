© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington struck again at a ship suspected of drug trafficking.
Its the 17th lethal strike against a suspected drug vessel, killing all three on board. At least 70 people have now been killed in strikes on vessels since Sept. 2.
Hegseth wrote in a post on X late on Thursday, which he said was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump
https://x.com/SecWar/status/1986631797547921741
@SecWar
As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops.
Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization.
The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed.
To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you.
Adding:
The Senate on Thursday voted down a measure requiring congressional approval for any military action by President Donald Trump against Venezuela.
The bipartisan resolution failed in a 49-51 vote that required a simple majority to pass. Two Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined all 47 Democrats voting in support of the measure.