IMAGE OF THE BEAST THAT HAS ALREADY BEEN MADE!

this one's going a little bit over the image of the beast and I will continue to go over it as it is taking place through technology but causing people to be one with the mind of the serpent and the Antichrist spirit. It is this technology that came alive especially through TV phones radios and the like. The image of the beast is really simple to understand but it encompasses all of life, thinking, and belief systems of all countries on the earth all at the same time. and from all of its programming and control it causes people to be one with the Antichrist spirit irregardless of what country one lives in

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]