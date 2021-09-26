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Update 9-26-2021 Various topics
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40 views • September 26, 2021
update 9-26-2021 AZ Audit, GA more registered voters than people eligible to vote, Vets angry with Biden order get vaxxed or no medical care from VA. and more.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=AZ+audit+report&;t=brave&ia=web
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/voterga-uncovers-people-registered-fulton-county-georgia-2020-election-eligible/
https://unshackledminds.com/german-scientists-find-nanobots-possible-morgellons-swimming-around-in-biontech-covid-jab/
https://unshackledminds.com/united-states-veterans-are-preparing-for-war-get-ready/
https://alt-market.us/organizing-patriots-in-the-face-of-government-informants-and-false-flags/
https://newspunch.com/3000-scientists-physicians-sign-declaration-accusing-governments-of-covid-related-crimes-against-humanity/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=AZ+audit+report&;t=brave&ia=web
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/voterga-uncovers-people-registered-fulton-county-georgia-2020-election-eligible/
https://unshackledminds.com/german-scientists-find-nanobots-possible-morgellons-swimming-around-in-biontech-covid-jab/
https://unshackledminds.com/united-states-veterans-are-preparing-for-war-get-ready/
https://alt-market.us/organizing-patriots-in-the-face-of-government-informants-and-false-flags/
https://newspunch.com/3000-scientists-physicians-sign-declaration-accusing-governments-of-covid-related-crimes-against-humanity/
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