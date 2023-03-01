Create New Account
314) The True Cost of Electric Cars Batteries
Credits to California Insider, Sept. 04, 2022:The True Cost of Electric Cars Batteries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XV9ijKAubfU


California is planning to spend 10 billion dollars on battery-powered vehicles. And ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But is this going to make us greener?

My guest today is Mark Mills, physicist and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Today he will explain how shifting to zero-emission vehicles might not be as green as we think.


