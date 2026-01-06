Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas - Oogie's Revenge (2004, Playstation 2)

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas - Oogie's Revenge (known as Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas - Boogy no Gyakushuu in Japan) is an action game developed by Capcom and published by Buena Vista Interactive (in North America and Europe) and Capcom (in Japan). It was also released for Xbox.

The game's story is a sequel to the film The Nightmare Before Christmas. After another successful Halloween, Jack Scallington decides next year's Halloween needs to scarier, more terrifying and needs to go new ways. He leaves Helloween Town to search for new frights. When he returns, he finds the town deserted. It turns out that Lock, Shock and Barrel resurrected Oogie Boogie right after he left. Now Oogie has taken over the town, ghosts and skeletons are roaming the streets, attacking everyone, and Sally was kidnapped. Jack needs to find a way to take back the town and defeat Oogie once more.