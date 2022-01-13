© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLANDEMIC: INDOCTORNATION - THE PREMIERE
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • January 13, 2022
As the only independent movie to reach over one billion views, Plandemic1 is accredited for being first to warn the world of the crimes against humanity that are now out in the open.
Plandemic2 set a world record with 2 million unique viewers tuning into the global premiere.
Plandemic3 is currently in production, slated for release summer of 2022.
The focus of Plandemic3 is to stop the indoctrination and trafficking of our children and end the tyranny that’s threatening our freedoms and future.
It was the uniqueness of the distribution model that allowed Plandemic to reach 1/8 of our global populations. Produced on 100% donations, Plandemic was offered as a gift to the people. In turn, it was the people who shared the series around the world.
https://plandemicseries.com/
Plandemic2 set a world record with 2 million unique viewers tuning into the global premiere.
Plandemic3 is currently in production, slated for release summer of 2022.
The focus of Plandemic3 is to stop the indoctrination and trafficking of our children and end the tyranny that’s threatening our freedoms and future.
It was the uniqueness of the distribution model that allowed Plandemic to reach 1/8 of our global populations. Produced on 100% donations, Plandemic was offered as a gift to the people. In turn, it was the people who shared the series around the world.
https://plandemicseries.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.