Jon Bowne Report Explaining Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister's "Form 1040A Scam" Investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jon Bowne is an astonishingly talented independent journalist who spent 15 years as a contract reporter for Alex Jones/Infowars through April, 2026, at which point Jon and others in the Alex Jones orbit of contributors moved to https://www.alexjoneslive.com/. Jon's website is https://bownereport.substack.com/. Jon is one of the most courageous journalists I have ever known! Jon's ability to condense a complex topic into a 5 minute video report in unparalleled! You will be amazed by this report and be eager to share it with others!