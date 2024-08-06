Harris Dances with Walz

August 6, 2024 - Harris chooses a socialist running mate, but will it stick? Let’s take a look at Tim Walz and why Kamala may have made a big mistake.





Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.