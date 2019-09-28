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Scalise: If Pelosi wanted Trump removed, why is Congress not in session?
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278 views • September 28, 2019
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise says if Speaker Nancy Pelosi truly thought President Trump had committed such a high crime worthy of impeachment she would not have let Congress out of session for a two-week recess.
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