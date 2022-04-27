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Dr. Merritt and Dr. Stillwagon | The C-19 Jab and Flight Safety
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219 views • April 27, 2022
The Tamara Scott Show With Guest Host Dr. Lee Merritt Joined by Dr. Kevin Stillwagon - Chiropractor | Former Airline Captain - April 26, 2022
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon | Medical Freedom, Innate Immunity & How the Jab Destroys it - Nov 20, 2021 - https://brandnewtube.com/watch/RAkmzzzV11pKcdz - Kristall 25 Nov 2021
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://frankspeech.com/video/tamara-scott-show-guest-host-dr-lee-merritt-joined-dr-kevin-stillwagon-chiropractor-former - April 26, 2022
Dr. Merritt and Dr. Stillwagon | The C-19 Jab and Flight Safety
Dr Lee Merritt, Dr Kevin Stillwagon, The C-19 Jab and Flight Safety, The Tamara Scott Show, April 26 2022
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon | Medical Freedom, Innate Immunity & How the Jab Destroys it - Nov 20, 2021 - https://brandnewtube.com/watch/RAkmzzzV11pKcdz - Kristall 25 Nov 2021
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://frankspeech.com/video/tamara-scott-show-guest-host-dr-lee-merritt-joined-dr-kevin-stillwagon-chiropractor-former - April 26, 2022
Dr. Merritt and Dr. Stillwagon | The C-19 Jab and Flight Safety
Dr Lee Merritt, Dr Kevin Stillwagon, The C-19 Jab and Flight Safety, The Tamara Scott Show, April 26 2022
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