Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is your Doctor Having Trouble Making Ends Meet? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.05.16)

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The show's title is: 'Is Your Doctor Having Trouble Making Ends meet?'
The Medical Industrial Complex gives Doctors tips on how to make more money. Dr Daniels reviews these tips, the impact they have on your life and how they put doctors and patients in a more adversarial position. Tune in Think Happens.
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