Chinese Communist Party Using Bio-security to Control Population

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nu169e5
09/18/2022 The Chinese Communist Party has implemented mass DNA collection in Tibet to control the populations of Tibet, East Pakistan, Xinjiang, and Southern Mongolia through bio-security, and as a way to consolidate the regime and ensure the re-election of Chinese leader Xi Jinping