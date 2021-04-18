© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST 4/17/21: Reporters Discover Secret Flights, Secret Centers, And More!
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • April 18, 2021
Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer and the Infowars crew on the southern border in McAllen, Texas to reveal more pieces of the illegal immigration pipeline from South and Central America through Mexico into United States including secret flights out of a private airport, hidden holding centers for illegal immigrants, and much more.
https://banned.video/watch?id=607b78116122be2dcb536527
https://banned.video/watch?id=607b78116122be2dcb536527
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.