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401k, BAIL-IN, BAIL-OUT, CREDIT AND DEBT. Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
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54 views • November 21, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/401k-bail-bail-credit-debt-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Lots of Viewers: What is your opinion on withdrawing all funds from a 401k to position into other assets?
Question 2. Woody G: How do you see the reset affecting brokerage accounts? Will these disappear down a dark hole or will the market survive intact?
Question 3. Rajat S: Could you please explain the difference between bail-in and bail-out concept when it comes to saving financial institutions in situation of crash.
Question 4. Sandy M: Would you suggest using the credit card line of credit to buy gold while it is still available? I’m assuming that when the crash happens that all credit will disappear.
Question 5. Doug M: You said that that they are ready for a reset. Do you think that movement to come is going to be inflationary, hyper-inflationary, or deflationary? For those of us with some “debt”, are we going to get to pay off that “debt” with much cheaper dollars?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA01082019
Interested in our LIVE EVENT & Workshop for Serious Investors?
https://www.itmtradingevents.com
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/401k-bail-bail-credit-debt-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Lots of Viewers: What is your opinion on withdrawing all funds from a 401k to position into other assets?
Question 2. Woody G: How do you see the reset affecting brokerage accounts? Will these disappear down a dark hole or will the market survive intact?
Question 3. Rajat S: Could you please explain the difference between bail-in and bail-out concept when it comes to saving financial institutions in situation of crash.
Question 4. Sandy M: Would you suggest using the credit card line of credit to buy gold while it is still available? I’m assuming that when the crash happens that all credit will disappear.
Question 5. Doug M: You said that that they are ready for a reset. Do you think that movement to come is going to be inflationary, hyper-inflationary, or deflationary? For those of us with some “debt”, are we going to get to pay off that “debt” with much cheaper dollars?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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