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Burning Down of Canadian Churches Encouraged by BC Government + Justin Turdeau
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170 views • July 26, 2021
BC Civil Liberties head Harsha Walia issued the following tweet, "Burn it all down" in response to the arson committed against many Catholic churches in Canada. It took Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister, over a week to come out and state "that's not the way to go.". The arson, the destruction is being almost sanctified by the government of Canada, the left ruins and destroys everything that it touches. The ability to ascribe collective guilt for actions done by ancestors of people is a hallmark of leftism.
#canadianchurches #burningchurches #HarshaWalia
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#canadianchurches #burningchurches #HarshaWalia
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