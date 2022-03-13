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Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 36 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Berdyansk & the Kadyrov Foundation delivered 80 tons to Melitopol. The RF Ministry of Defense Publishes a Video. 031222
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20 views • March 13, 2022
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The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 36 tons of humanitarian aid to Berdyansk, and the Kadyrov Foundation delivered 80 tons to Melitopol. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation publishes a video.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 36 tons of humanitarian aid to Berdyansk, and the Kadyrov Foundation delivered 80 tons to Melitopol. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation publishes a video.
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