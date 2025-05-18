© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Mercury on Luther Rosser’s Closing Defense in the 1913 Leo Frank Trial
This video from The American Mercury’s centennial coverage explores Luther Rosser’s closing arguments on August 22–23, 1913, during the Leo Frank trial for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan at the National Pencil Company. Drawing from the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, it examines Rosser’s defense strategy, which centered on discrediting Jim Conley’s testimony by labeling him a liar and the true killer, while arguing that the forensic evidence, like Phagan’s blood and hair, was inconclusive. Rosser also accused the prosecution of exploiting antisemitic sentiment to convict Frank, framing him as a scapegoat. The episode highlights Rosser’s rhetorical prowess, though the jury convicted Frank on August 25, 1913. Amidst societal unrest, the trial led to Frank’s 1915 lynching and the founding of the Anti-Defamation League, a legacy that continues to resonate in historical narratives about justice and prejudice.
