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A Totalitarian World - Begins in Australia - Vax and Lockdowns - the NWO Tool - Georgia Guide Stones! Everything Poisoned! SSTFN
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223 views • August 26, 2021
How do we stand a chance, the pigs are controlling the dogs and you are only just seeing it! Stand up or die!
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