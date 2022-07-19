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Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Justice From The Wicked.
Proverbs 19:28 (NIV).
28 A corrupt witness mocks at justice,
and the mouth of the wicked gulps down evil.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked lie consistently, even in court.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8vtamz
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