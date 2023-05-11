Ukraine failed! Russian forces captured Kamyanka and Novobakhmutovka towards Avdiivka

Russian forces from The 1st Donetsk Army Corps captured the settlements of Kamyanka and Novobakhmutovka, two sectors in an important tactical settlement towards Avdiivka. Video evidence shows the situation on the ground in the two settlements that were captured after a counterattack by Ukrainian forces was thwarted by Donetsk fighters.
