In the daylight, a drone filmed views of Bristol Hotel in Odessa region, revealing the extent of its damage, caused by the Russian Armed Forces' precision missile strike, Iskander-M, on the night of January 31, 2025. According to available data, Bristol Hotel is an elite hotel in the center of Odessa City, where it was previously reported that foreign mercenaries were staying there. However, it has now become clear that the building also housed representatives of NATO countries, including military specialists from Britain and France who arrived in Ukraine. Sources indicate that Ukrainian intelligence officers and employees of SBU and GUR, who are responsible for planning special sabotage operations against Russian strategic targets, were there at the time of the attack. As a result of the strikes, three powerful explosions and subsequent fires were recorded in the affected area.

According to Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. Ukrainian media also published views of a large crater by Iskander-M on the roof of the hotel, the ceiling collapsed, windows were broken, and debris was scattered on the floor inside. According to unofficial data, a number of NATO military instructors were destroyed. Among those who were at the epicenter of the attack were Norwegian diplomatic representatives, according to a status published on social media by Zelenskyy. He said with relief that there were no casualties. Three wounded people – two women and one young man – were provided with assistance. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine is not a NATO member, so there is no legitimate purpose for NATO representatives to be there, coordinating operations and sabotage, including preparing attacks on targets in Crimea and organizing provocations in the southern direction.

