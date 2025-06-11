June 14 LA Protests Cause Massive Arrests & Martial Law 06/11/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Left is organizing protests all across America on June 14, 2025. Trump on the other hand has called up 2 000 National Guard and 700 Marines. Could this parade turn into an event where Marshall Law is declared instead? Is this just to keep the protestors in line or are we finally going to see Massive Arrests?
00:00Intro
01:35Arrests lead to Suitcase Nukes
04:06June 14
08:43Mass Protests
10:37700 Marines
11:32Getting Ready to Protest
19:59Insurrection Act of 1807
