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Were Ghislaine Maxwell and "A-17" the Real Reasons for the FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago?
JD Rucker
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276 views • September 01, 2022

What was the FBI after? It seems based on the way the raid on Mar-a-Lago went down that they weren't just trying to pin a general charge on a president taking classified documents, especially considering it was within his rights to do so as the ultimate arbiter of what is classified and what is not. Were Deep Staters who command the FBI after something specific?

During Ghislaine Maxwell's first interview after being arrested and put in solitary confinement awaiting trial, she made some very peculiar statements. They were so off-the-wall that they were certain to be included in any post-interview write-ups. Here's what she said:

'Mysterious' events have led her to create an imaginary cellmate, despite the fact she has been in solitary confinement from the start, with a light being shone into her cell every 15 minutes to ensure she has not self-harmed.

'Strange things happen. The toilet flushes, the shower turns on when no one is nearby. When it happens, it alarms the guards so I created a 'cellmate' called A-17 so when something strange happens I blame it on A-17.'

Who would call an imaginary cellmate "A-17"? Some at the time speculated that the placement of the odd phrase was intended to send a message to the outside world, perhaps the powers-that-be who she wanted to alert. The message could have been that she is aware of what's in "A-17" and that's why they need to keep her alive.

For months, it's been a mystery what the term means. But after a list of contents taken from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI was released, there it was. Item 12 was "Box labeled A-17."

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fbideep statedonald trumpjeffrey epsteinmar-a-lagoghislaine maxwelltop storythe jd rucker showledea-17
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