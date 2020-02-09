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G2Voice 007 Special report Mark Grenon answers ABC's Accusations 10.30.16
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161 views • February 09, 2020
Watch the VIDEO here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ9QNVhrrgA&feature=youtu.be
This episode is a rebuttal to the accusations from ABC News and 20/20 Investigations about the Genesis II Church of health and healing. We have been hit hard with accusations of using bleach and many more things. Below are all the links of the shows they have done on us.
G2voice donation button: www.g2voice.is http://genesis2church.is/donate

20/20 ABC News 10/25/16 Part 1
http://abcnews.go.com/2020/video/part-miracle-cure-experts-dangerous-sham-43150499
20/20 ABC News 10/25/16 Part 2
http://abcnews.go.com/2020/video/part-abc-news-tracks-high-priests-modern-day-43150531
ABC7 News with Lisa Wagner about her testimony using MMS
http://abc7news.com/news/bionic-woman-actress-says-substance-known-as-mms-worked-for-her/1578925/
Another ABC7 News Broadcast about The Genesis II Church
http://abc7news.com/news/church-of-bleach-abc-news-confronts-founder-of-genesis-ii-church/1578927/
Archbishops Mark Grenon’s Original Rebuttal from March
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO1GqlaBCnA
ABC7 News episode on Autism and Kerri Rivera
http://abc7news.com/news/group-of-socal-parents-secretly-try-to-cure-kids-with-autism-using-bleach/1578833/
LEAKED: Proof the Red Cross Cured 154 Malaria Cases with MMS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FrwZN1cPfX8
Here is a Lutheran Church that has done a few malaria projects using MMS
http://www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=538&catid=34&Itemid=117
G2Voice Episode 001 History of the Genesis II Church and the Discovery of MMS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEc9FZVg408
G2Voice Episode 006 Breast Cancer Rebuttal to clarify what was said about breast cancer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwpLKVovc74
DR. Susan Busse and medical missionaries using MMS to Cure Malaria
http://www.malariacure.info/
US Army and Johnson and Johnson partner to make Chlorine Dioxide
http://techlinkcenter.org/articles/army-natick-labs-clordisys-techlink-helping-fight-spread-ebola
Snoot Nasal spray only Chlorine Dioxide oral rinse with US patent approval
http://www.snootspray.com/pages/understanding-bleach-chlorine-salt-and-chlorine-dioxide
Toothpastes approved with Chlorine Dioxide
https://www.google.com.co/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=FP4VWPjXIK2w8wfwlb_4DQ&gws_rd=ssl#q=chlorine+dioxide+toothpaste
Walmart sells water purifications tablets
https://www.google.com.co/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=FP4VWPjXIK2w8wfwlb_4DQ&gws_rd=ssl#q=chlorine+dioxide+tablets+walmart
Great introduction to MMS for family and friends
https://quantumleap.is/
Keywords
healthjimhumblemmsabcnews2020g2voice007
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