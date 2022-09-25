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MYOCARDITIS; Numbers post injection up to 25,000 per million. Before covid were just 4 per million
Dr. Peter McCullough; I saw a couple of cases in decades now I’m seeing it on a daily basis
Nearly half of children aged 13-18 were Asymptomatic
A large amount of children are sustaining heart damage and they don’t even know it
The first manifestation of heart damage can be cardiac arrest whether in the playing field or asleep
Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK