Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MYOCARDITIS; Numbers post injection up to 25,000 per million. Before covid were just 4 per million
365 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

MYOCARDITIS; Numbers post injection up to 25,000 per million. Before covid were just 4 per million

Dr. Peter McCullough; I saw a couple of cases in decades now I’m seeing it on a daily basis

Nearly half of children aged 13-18 were Asymptomatic

A large amount of children are sustaining heart damage and they don’t even know it

The first manifestation of heart damage can be cardiac arrest whether in the playing field or asleep

Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK


Keywords
vaxxdr peter mcculloughmyocsritis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket