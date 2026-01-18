BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stone Soft as Cloth — Tartaria's Stone-Softening Technology They Erased
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5179 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 4 days ago

What explains the recurring appearance of stone surfaces that appear draped, folded, and impossibly thin in sculptures and architecture across disconnected civilizations? From Renaissance Italy to Tsarist Russia, from ancient Peru to Gothic Europe, identical evidence suggests stone was once manipulated in ways our modern tools cannot replicate—carved veils so delicate they're translucent, fitted megaliths with tolerances measured in fractions of millimeters, organic forms that suggest plasticity rather than chiseling.


As I investigated museum collections, alchemical manuscripts, and construction records, a disturbing pattern materialized: references to stone-softening processes appear consistently through the 1700s, then systematically vanish from academic discourse after 1850. These weren't metaphorical descriptions or artistic exaggerations—they were documented techniques, formulas with specific ingredients, processes described across unconnected cultures, then deliberately removed from historical memory.


This investigation examines the lost technology of malleable stone—the chemical processes that rendered calcium temporarily plastic, the global knowledge system that disappeared within a single generation, and the physical artifacts still visible in museums and monuments worldwide. The more closely we analyze the evidence, the more difficult it becomes to accept that primitive tools produced results superior to modern precision equipment.


The material on this channel presents exploratory interpretations of history and imaginative speculation, conveyed through narrative storytelling rather than precise historical documentation. Viewpoints and visual representations are dramatized or intentionally constructed to support alternative narrative exploration. Visual elements may at times be created using automated or generative tools. The content shared should not be considered factual.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tartaria Vault and Old World Ledger

https://youtu.be/n2btFe6iStE

Keywords
hidden historyancient technologytartariaforbidden archaeologylost civilizationstone softeningerased knowledge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Lance D Johnson
The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

Willow Tohi
Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Belle Carter
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy