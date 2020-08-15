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Luciferase and the human+666 * doing the math on the Bill Gates vax plan
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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169 views • August 15, 2020
The Bill Gates vax plan involves Luciferase. The wordy description of the system breaks down into a simple code: human+666! Remember Microsoft's international patent number 060606?

We believe, based upon more and more compelling evidence, that time will be reset back into the past in the midst of the event that is the revealing of the lawless one, the antichrist beast. The growing signs of the "666" systems signal the approach of that very event!

And with regard to that intersection of most incredibly significant events, what does it mean for us that Jesus overturned the tables of the money changers in the court of what should be understood as "the Temple at the Center of Time"?

We close this video with Aaron's reading of Isaiah 40.

Some links to content that appears in this video:

https://www.newsfromtheperimeter.com/home/2020/5/14/luciferase-is-bill-gates-new-implantable-vaccine-id

THIS IS HUGE! OUR TAKE ON MICROSOFT'S FILING OF PATENT #060606
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WzUPvrEyUKzq/


How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
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The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
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The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
symbolism666decodingpatentluciferasetemple at the center of timedavid flynn060606
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