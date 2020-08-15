Luciferase and the human+666 * doing the math on the Bill Gates vax plan

The Bill Gates vax plan involves Luciferase. The wordy description of the system breaks down into a simple code: human+666! Remember Microsoft's international patent number 060606?We believe, based upon more and more compelling evidence, that time will be reset back into the past in the midst of the event that is the revealing of the lawless one, the antichrist beast. The growing signs of the "666" systems signal the approach of that very event!And with regard to that intersection of most incredibly significant events, what does it mean for us that Jesus overturned the tables of the money changers in the court of what should be understood as "the Temple at the Center of Time"?We close this video with Aaron's reading of Isaiah 40.Some links to content that appears in this video:THIS IS HUGE! OUR TAKE ON MICROSOFT'S FILING OF PATENT #060606How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"