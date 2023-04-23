What "Top Gun" looks like in real life.
Russian SU fighter jetI'm sure that during the sortie, this particular plane descended into a canyon to "confuse his targeting system" only to fire missiles itself 15 seconds later despite having no Radar.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.