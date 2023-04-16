Poland - The Second Ukraine

I just think all involved world leaders are following Globalist scripts. I think, also, that all agendas are being conceived, scripted, cast, directed, financed and approved by The Globalist Banking Elites, who are based in Switzerland.
1 - https://sinonk.com/2023/03/29/pyongyang-source-tells-kremlin-affiliated-journalist-kpa-ready-to-deploy-to-ukraine/ 2 - https://sinonk.com/2023/03/29/pyongyang-source-tells-kremlin-affiliated-journalist-kpa-ready-to-deploy-to-ukraine/
3 - Russia’s ambassador in Pyongyang suggested North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories
in eastern Ukraine to help rebuild
4 - https://www.kyivpost.com/post/11800#:~:text=North%20Korea's%20government%20recently%20ordered,Korean%20newspaper%20Dai
ly%20NK%20reported.
5 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mutual_Aid_and_Cooperation_Friendship_Treaty_between_The_People%27s_Republic_of_China_
and_The_Democratic_People%27s_Republic_of_Korea
6 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRrLQ7Dpvyk
7 - https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/china-doesn-t-want-a-war-over-taiwan-us-spy-chief-says-20230310-p5cqy8.html
8 - https://www.brighteon.com/99ecf8ab-3b25-488e-ac9b-2408b76f9ec4
8 - https://www.eda.admin.ch/eda/en/fdfa/representations-and-travel-advice/ukraine/switzerland-ukraine.html
9 - https://tass.com/politics/1556797
10 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He5-m8TmhAM
11 - https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/business/swiss-reactions-to-president-biden--a-new-day--but-it-s-still--
america-first-/46305606
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.