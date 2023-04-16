Create New Account
Poland - The Second Ukraine
I just think all involved world leaders are following Globalist scripts. I think, also, that all agendas are being conceived, scripted, cast, directed, financed and approved by The Globalist Banking Elites, who are based in Switzerland.

