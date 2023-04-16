Poland - The Second Ukraine

I just think all involved world leaders are following Globalist scripts. I think, also, that all agendas are being conceived, scripted, cast, directed, financed and approved by The Globalist Banking Elites, who are based in Switzerland.

1 - https://sinonk.com/2023/03/29/pyongyang-source-tells-kremlin-affiliated-journalist-kpa-ready-to-deploy-to-ukraine/ 2 - https://sinonk.com/2023/03/29/pyongyang-source-tells-kremlin-affiliated-journalist-kpa-ready-to-deploy-to-ukraine/

3 - Russia’s ambassador in Pyongyang suggested North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories

in eastern Ukraine to help rebuild

4 - https://www.kyivpost.com/post/11800#:~:text=North%20Korea's%20government%20recently%20ordered,Korean%20newspaper%20Dai

ly%20NK%20reported.

5 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mutual_Aid_and_Cooperation_Friendship_Treaty_between_The_People%27s_Republic_of_China_

and_The_Democratic_People%27s_Republic_of_Korea

6 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRrLQ7Dpvyk

7 - https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/china-doesn-t-want-a-war-over-taiwan-us-spy-chief-says-20230310-p5cqy8.html

8 - https://www.brighteon.com/99ecf8ab-3b25-488e-ac9b-2408b76f9ec4

8 - https://www.eda.admin.ch/eda/en/fdfa/representations-and-travel-advice/ukraine/switzerland-ukraine.html

9 - https://tass.com/politics/1556797

10 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He5-m8TmhAM

11 - https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/business/swiss-reactions-to-president-biden--a-new-day--but-it-s-still--

america-first-/46305606