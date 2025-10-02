Greta announcing her abduction by Israeli forces & asks for Help for her release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greta Thunberg detained by Israeli forces and asks for HELP
'If you are watching this video I have been abducted and taken against my will by Israeli forces'
She now asks the Swedish government to intervene.
Photo thumbnail added: Global Sumud Flotilla crew waiting after detained by Israeli forces