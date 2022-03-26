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At Home Spin dry for Alcoholics: detox methods. Excerpt Ch. 13. The Regimen.
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20 views • March 26, 2022
If you're planning a quit, it's ideal to prepare. This chapter goes of over some of the basics and how they help: recovery time and space, vitamins, supplies . . . and more.
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Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBnH...
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/simplysober/
Website, where you can hit links to all of Simply Sober's works available in eBook, Audio Book, and Real Book.
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If you wish to support, you can do so at:
Paypal - https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=FL...
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