Scientists Found the Sixth Ocean on Earth

Scientists just made the most groundbreaking discovery! They found what they're calling the sixth ocean on Earth, but it's not on the surface. This massive reservoir of water is hidden deep underground, beneath the Earth's crust. It's trapped in a layer of rock called ringwoodite, which is located about 400 miles down in the mantle. What's even crazier is that this underground ocean holds as much water as all the surface oceans combined. It completely changes our understanding of Earth's water and where it might be hiding!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.